Senator Ron Johnson Leads Covid-19 Vaccines Roundtable

By Mark Schwendau

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will lead a roundtable discussion, “Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries”. The intent of his roundtable was to shed light on the current state of knowledge surrounding the Covid-19 vaccines and the path forward. Medical experts and doctors specializing in Covid-19 vaccine research and treatment joined Sen. Johnson at the roundtable. The event was live-streamed at noon E.T. from the Russell Senate Office Building, Kennedy Caucus Room 325.

Sen. Johnson’s first guest was Liz Willner, a web developer who has a vaccine-injured child. She found the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) website ineffective, so she designed OpenVAERS.

His next guest was Aaron Siri. ESQ., who came to discuss the shortfalls of the CDC’s online VSafe system for reporting vaccine injuries. VSafe looks at reported symptoms after administration of the vaccines. Some 10 million people signed up for VSafe. About 7.7 people, or 1 in 13, needed emergency hospital care after vaccination, yet the CDC refused to pull the shot. The CDC was not transparent about this information, so lawsuits made them public.

His third guess was Edward Dowd, who was most riveting. Dowd is a former senior investment advisor to Blackrock. He said, “The bottom line is we saw 2020 pre-vaccine and 2021/22 post-vaccine. There was a big shift from 2020 to 2021 in excess mortalities from old to young though in 2020. It was mostly old people. We also saw a big shift in disabilities starting to rise in 2021. Excess mortality has shifted so much that what you see here in the charts before you is pretty phenomenal. This is not my data; it’s from the Society of Actuaries.”

Dowd then had a screen slide titled “Evidence of the Crime: The Great Fraud,” which offered “The much healthier group life insured population (25-64) experienced a higher excess all-cause mortality rate of 40% versus the overall US rate of 31.7% in 2021. This is a stunning 8% difference.”

Dowd explained that this is generally regarded as the healthier working age group of Americans, saying, “So something flipped in 2021 by 8 points.”

He also showed a charge that work disabilities took off in May of 2021. The chart showed that the working class experienced a 26% increase, whereas the general population only went up 11%. This could be explained by employer-required vaccine mandates as well as the illegal and unconstitutional vaccine mandate of Joe Biden in September of 2021 for our Military and Government workers (less Congress and the Postal Workers).

Dowd explained that the 1.2 million workers who were disabled in the workforce in 2021 were probably much higher. He concluded, “So if you are seeing labor shortages all around the country, this might be one of the explanations. My conclusion, and our conclusion at Advance Technology, is that the only thing that changed to detrimentally affect the employed versus the much less healthy general population is vaccines and mandates.”

“We are open to discussion to determine what could be the possible causes. But what I find interesting and curious is the excess mortality continues, the disabilities continue, and our health authorities have no interest in trying to figure out what’s going on. It should be a national story in my mind. And then to end, Denmark and the UK have already stopped their vaccination programs.”

Mr. Dowd concluded by asking why America’s government health officials are still pushing these vaccines while other countries are backing off.

It is to be noted that Ed Dowd has a new book coming out this month: ‘Cause Unknown’: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense) Hardcover – December 13, 2022

Josh Stirling, an insurance research analyst, was another speaker. He talked about unexplainable excess deaths of 10 to 15% in the last several months. He used UK charts to show that for the elderly, the data points found the mortality rate has gone up 50% and could go up 145%. He said if the UK findings follow through to the US, we could look at over 600,000 excess deaths in the near future.

Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD MPH, FS, a military Federal Whistleblower who came forward to the Department of Defense (DoD), was one of the first speakers. She came forward to report that adverse vaccine injuries rose in the military from 110,000 in 2020 to over 200,000 in 2022. She reported the DoD data parallels that of the CDC. She said, “Clearly, the risk of the vaccine already outweighed the benefit. Military vaccine mandates are dangerous and deadly, and they must stop immediately.”

After these opening remarks, Sen. Johnson said it was time to first talk about what we know about the Covid-19 virus before talking more about the Covid vaccines as a response.

He introduced his next quest as Dr. Ryan Cole, a Mayo Clinic-trained pathologist, who explained the SARS-CoV-2 virus “has mutated ahead of our efforts” to bring a targeted vaccine to the market “and it always will.”

“We don’t have a vaccine for HIV 40 years later because it has a spike protein that is always mutating,” he explained. The Wuhan strain, on which the original COVID mRNA vaccine was based, was “extinct” long ago, he said, and the BA.5 and BA.4 omicron variants, on which the new bivalent booster is based, are “almost extinct.”

“We are taking an approach with an infectious agent that is always moving ahead of us,” Cole said.

Next to speak was Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, and Ph.D. who addressed the vaccines being pushed down into the youngest age groups with a chart that showed this requirement was wrong. It was an error as there was no reason for this requirement. These younger groups already had a low mortality rate in the first place.

The 3-hour roundtable presentation can be viewed here: “COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries,” or below.

Senator Johnson held previous “Second Opinion” hearings during the pandemic, including one that focused on the testimonies of the vaccine injured. He expressed his appreciation to those who took the time to participate, saying, “I hope that I’ve found an ally here because it’s been a lonely road.

In addition to the world-renowned doctors and academicians invited to present, Sen Johnson also invited the following federal health agency heads, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna, and other individuals who have developed, promoted and led the response to Covid-19 vaccines:

Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, DDS, Ph.D., Acting Director of the National Institutes of Health

Dr. John R. Raymond Sr., MD, President, and CEO of Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Albert Bourla, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer

Dr. Uğur Şahin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of BioNTech

Stéphane Bancel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna Therapeutics

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President

Dr. Robert M. Califf, MD, MACC, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration

Dr. Peter Marks, MD, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration

Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, MD, MPH, MBA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

If you want to know what a national disgrace looks like, it looks like all of these people noted above who did not show up and the legacy news media who also failed to send a single representative to report on these newsworthy and historic events.

CONCLUSION:

Senator Ron Johnson is a hero of our time. The mainstream news media are guilty of media malpractice. Not everybody will want to sit through the three-hour presentation, but many will.

Want to know who will?

Those who themselves or a family member have become vaccine injured after receiving one of the eight Covid-19 vaccines promoted worldwide. These are people who are looking for answers and the next steps. They are looking for hope. They are looking for the truth. They are looking for justice.

A final thought to my readers who follow me and offer me such good feedback; Many of you have asked me what it would take for Dr. Anthony Fauci (and others) to stand trial in front of a Nuremberg 2.0 form trial for crimes against humanity. It is my understanding only world leaders can call for such a hearing and trial. As of this day, that would be (unfortunately) Joe Biden, so my answer is, “Never.” On the other hand, if Donald Trump gets elected to a second non-consecutive term in 2024, I think he will show Tony Fauci the true meaning of “warp speed” in the form of a Nuremberg prosecution. Trump was misled. He was lied to. He was made a fool of on the world stage. Trump has some personal skin in this game.

Think I am some form of tinfoil hat conspiracy theory nut?

Remember when there was this guy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who pushed President Trump for more manufacture of ventilators to address Covid-19? You know, the guy who was governor before he had to resign in disgrace for sexual harassment allegations? Remember how President Trump answered Cuomo’s concerns by sending a hospital ship to New York City and having private industry make more ventilators under the Defense Production Act?

Would it surprise you to know that the hospitals to follow this part of the “Fauci Protocol,” which called for the use of these ventilators, caused 9 out of 10 people to die after they were put on them?

Would it surprise you to know that both east coast and west coast Navy hospital ships went largely unused?

Would it surprise you that most of those ventilators went unused and are now rotting away in warehouses around the country?

I know of two people who were hospitalized with Covid-19 and are alive today because they told the hospital to stick the Fauci Protocol up their *ss rather than to go on a ventilator. One is my wife, and the other is my jeweler, who sold us our engagement ring and wedding bands.

So, no, I am (again) not the crazy one here!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related