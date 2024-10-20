Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell Cheer Donald Trump in Latrobe, PA

By
M DOWLING
-
0
3

On Saturday, former NFL Great and Superbowl champion Antonio Brown and former teammate Le’Veon Bell joined Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They endorsed President Donald J. Trump while torching Kamala Harris and Tampon Tim.

The NFL stars posed for selfies with attendees upon arriving at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for the rally.

Very cool!


