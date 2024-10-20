Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell Cheer Donald Trump in Latrobe, PA

On Saturday, former NFL Great and Superbowl champion Antonio Brown and former teammate Le’Veon Bell joined Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They endorsed President Donald J. Trump while torching Kamala Harris and Tampon Tim.

The NFL stars posed for selfies with attendees upon arriving at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for the rally.

Very cool!

BREAKING: NFL star Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell LeVon Bell have arrived at Donald Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/b6NBxT8Ql4 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 19, 2024

NFL super star Antonio Brown embraces Donald Trump. You can tell there’s a lot of love and respect here. Kamala will never get this. pic.twitter.com/kpfQlh3mCk — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 20, 2024

NFL Legend Antonio Brown has officially endorsed Trump, saying he relates with Trump overcoming adversity “Donald Trump… knows success, and he knows what it takes to make America great again and to be real.” The culture is fully on Trump’s side. We never had it this good… pic.twitter.com/6xkM3cURXm — George (@BehizyTweets) October 19, 2024

Omg. Former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown just destroyed Tim Walz at the Trump rally. “And by the way, Tampon Tim Walz — he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me… business will be boomin going against Tim Walz.” pic.twitter.com/MknLw3AE2h — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 19, 2024

President Trump brings Steelers legends Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, and Mike Wallace to the stage in Latrobe, Pennsylvania! The greatest athletes in the world are magnetized to President Trump! pic.twitter.com/oD0MGW2fZ0 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 19, 2024