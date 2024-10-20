Trump Might Not Participate with Government Transition Team

According to Politico, Donald Trump might not engage with the presidential transition system involving the federal government. This has implications for government coordination, cybersecurity, and transparency.

The report says it will slow his takeover of the federal government.

In 2016, the federal transition side slowed the transition and worked against him at every opportunity. They attacked his donors. Not participating in the transition and accepting the funds means he doesn’t have to reveal who his donors are.

Perhaps Donald Trump has plans for the overly large government agencies, and this represents his first break with the swamp. Can we expect Milei-style government cuts?

Politico:

The Trump transition team has yet to sign two agreements with the federal government to receive transition funding and planning assistance and to share information — a break with modern precedent. Instead, transition co-chairs Linda McMahon, who served as small business administrator in the Trump administration, and investor and GOP mega-donor Howard Lutnick are plowing ahead with their own processes for vetting potential political appointees and preparing policy plans.

The decision not to take federal assistance allows them to raise unlimited funds without disclosing their donors, while avoiding oversight from federal bureaucrats, whom Trump and his advisers deeply distrust. But if Trump wins the election and continues to drag his feet on signing the agreement with the White House, it will limit the information he and his team can access to understand current federal operations and challenges.

The Presidential Transition Act allegedly facilitates a smooth transfer of power between administrations. It establishes guidelines for the sitting government’s transition planning and designates various forms of assistance that the General Services Administration can provide to presidential transitions and, post-election, the president-elect.