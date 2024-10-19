Confirmed: Harris Mocked 2 Students Who Said, “Jesus Is Lord”

M DOWLING
As reported, Kamala Harris held a rally fearmongering over abortion this past week. She mocked two young Christians. When two Lacrosse University students called out “Jesus is Lord,” she said they were at the wrong rally.

They were kicked out as she laughed at them and mocked them. The audience jeered at the college students. These people hate Christians, and Harris encourages this divisiveness.

They corroborated the story that her comments were in response to them saying, “Jesus is Lord.”

Some Harris supporters tried to say she wasn’t responding to them. Clearly, she was.

Amazingly, Democrats and the media made abortion an issue when there is no problem. They keep lying, claiming Donald Trump wants to pass a National Anti-Abortion law.

Kamala Harris plans to redistribute the wealth from white people to her voting blocs.


