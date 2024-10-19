Confirmed: Harris Mocked 2 Students Who Said, “Jesus Is Lord”

As reported, Kamala Harris held a rally fearmongering over abortion this past week. She mocked two young Christians. When two Lacrosse University students called out “Jesus is Lord,” she said they were at the wrong rally.

They were kicked out as she laughed at them and mocked them. The audience jeered at the college students. These people hate Christians, and Harris encourages this divisiveness.

Unbelievable!! As Kamala is on stage fear mongering about abortion, someone shouts “Jesus is Lord!” To which she replies: “Oh, I think you guys are at the wrong rally.” Christians are not welcome in Kamala’s Democrat Party. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/aoJiRqnERK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2024

They corroborated the story that her comments were in response to them saying, “Jesus is Lord.”

SCOOP: Just spoke w/ the 2 Lacrosse University students, who were kicked out of Kamala’s Wisconsin rally for saying, “Jesus is Lord.” It’s real — it’s corroborated. Meet @lukepolaske & @GrantBeth4. They have a story to tell. pic.twitter.com/JC6D3sqwVI — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 19, 2024

Some Harris supporters tried to say she wasn’t responding to them. Clearly, she was.

Wow. Someone at Kamala’s rally said “Jesus is Lord” and she snapped back, “Oh you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” This insult to Christians comes right after she became the first Presidential candidate to skip the… pic.twitter.com/ev80OwaWow — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2024

Amazingly, Democrats and the media made abortion an issue when there is no problem. They keep lying, claiming Donald Trump wants to pass a National Anti-Abortion law.

Kamala Harris plans to redistribute the wealth from white people to her voting blocs.

26. Kamala Harris is a communist and her word choices give it away. “Equitable distribution” “equity” It’s a repackaged version of Karl Marx’ popularized slogan “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” meaning a redistribution of wealth. pic.twitter.com/WlETamsJUy — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 2, 2024