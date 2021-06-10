Antrim: Election system was on the Internet and accessed remotely 11/20



















Antrim County attorney Matthew S. DePerno reports that the Antrim County Election Management System was remotely and successfully logged into anonymously on 11/5/2020 at 5:55 and again on 11/17/2020 at 5:16.

REMOTELY!

[An NBC News expert had said: “Once you add that modem, you are de-certifying it … it (the election) is no longer federally certified.”]

The person who did it did NOT have the proper credentials.

DePerno added the dates are important and “correspond directly to the dates the county and SOS were trying to correct the intentional computer problems that subverted the election. These logons appear to have escalated privileges at the time of logon.”

He continued: “But we were told there was no internet connection. In an accredited system, an anonymous user should not be authorized by the accreditation authority, but would instead be required to enter a specific user name and password to utilize the system.”

“We were told there was no internet connection. We were told there was no remote access. We were told this was human error. All lies. This is fraud. This decertifies the Antrim County election. SOS Benson should resign or be impeached.”

The Michigan attorney said: “It gets worse . . . in Central Lake Township (Antrim County) we discovered 82% reversal rate of ballots. Why? Because someone intentionally tampered with Left Marker #18 on the ballots prior to the election. Let that sink in. Lawyer up! This is really really really bad.”

1. We have been lied to. The Antrim County election management system (EMS) was REMOTELY and successfully logged into anonymously on 11/05/2020 at 5:55 PM and again on 11/17/2020 at 5:16 PM. Yes, that is correct . . . REMOTELY — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

Following up on my last tweet, this mean the changes to the results on Nov 5 and Nov 17 (and then published and certified on Nov 21) were made REMOTELY by an ANONYMOUS user without proper logon credentials. More later on what we found related to the Dec 17 fake hand recount. pic.twitter.com/gnhsErnbeX — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) June 9, 2021

MORE FROM MR. DE PERNO

“More . . . last night former MI state rep @triston_cole started contacting people in Antrim County asking for county clerk Sheryl Guy’s personal cell phone b/c @SenEdMcBroom needed to talk to her ASAP, and not on an official telephone line. Was something exposed last night?

“Who is @SenEdMcBroom? He heads the congressional committee on election fraud, has buried all evidence, and refuses to meet with me. Who is Sheryl Guy? The county clerk for Antrim County who has admitted to the crime of requesting her staff destroy election log files on Nov 4.

“This phone call on a private line is an attempt to circumvent FOIA, violate the open meetings act, and may implicate other civil and criminal statutes. Patriots may want to call @SenEdMcBroom and ask what this call was about and what lines were used. Submit FOIA requests.”

Watch:

