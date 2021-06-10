Biden changed his mind about white supremacy being the #1 threat, he has a new one



















Joe Biden made a fool of himself and warned air force personnel in the UK that climate change is the greatest threat facing America. He is in the UK to participate in meetings with G7 and NATO leaders.

“This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming,” Biden said in all seriousness.

“When I went over to the tank in the Pentagon when I was first was elected vice president with President Obama, the military sat us down and let us know what the greatest threats facing America were, the greatest physical threats,” he said. “This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest physical threat facing America was? Global warming.

“There will be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they’re literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia, because of the fights over what is arable land anymore,” he added.

Last week, Joe Biden said white supremacy was the greatest threat.

