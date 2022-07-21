Anyone Can Apply for Asylum Online, then Fly to Any US Airport?

GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma revealed that the Biden administration allows people from all over the world to sign up for U.S. asylum online and then fly into any U.S. airport.

They get to stay for eight years until their case is heard, and what politician would deport them after that length of time?

We don’t have a country, and too few in power seem to care.

The Biden Admin is currently facilitating illegal immigration, not stopping illegal immigration—& the cartels are making $153 million a week off of these policies. ~ Sen. James Lankford

On Wednesday, Lankford told the press that the administration is helping to increase the numbers of anonymous people flooding into the country from anywhere in the world.

“They’re not just tracking the number of people crossing; they’re tracking the efficiency of how they cross,” Lankford said.

“They don’t want crowds,” the Oklahoma politician said. “They’re not trying to reduce the number of people; they’re trying to reduce the optics of the number of people.”

Lankford then explained that Biden’s administration has a new secret plan to help hordes of humanity invade the United States.

DHS has a new strategy to allow anyone worldwide to sign up for asylum online and then fly into any US airport.

“It is clear this administration not only doesn’t want to stop illegal immigration, but they’re also trying to accelerate this. They’re not working to stop it. They’re working to make it more efficient,” he declared.

We don’t really have a country now, do we?

The Biden Admin is currently facilitating illegal immigration, not stopping illegal immigration—& the cartels are making $153 million a week off of these policies. We need to secure the border rather than just looking way. pic.twitter.com/9dnm327rH8 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 21, 2022

The hard left in this country is pushing hard on open borders.

With our partners, we are delivering a clear message to Congress: A vote for Lankford Sinema is a vote to end the U.S. asylum system, in violation of U.S. law and the values we claim to hold. It is a vote to codify Stephen Miller’s vision of America. https://t.co/AX5UXZ1xvD — National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) June 7, 2022

Biden could care less about the flood of drugs.

The Biden Admin is allowing a flood of drugs to come over our border—just this year in the Rio Grande Valley, 144lbs of fentanyl & 27,550lbs of meth have been interdicted. These drugs are overwhelming & killing people in my state. Biden has got to do his job & enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/HqnzXuJCMI — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 21, 2022

