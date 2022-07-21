Hysterical Red Francis Says, “Repent…Mother Earth”…”Cries Out”

Red Francis says we “must repent and modify our lifestyles” because we abuse Mother Earth. That was his message on Thursday.

As a Roman Catholic, I say respectfully that Red Francis should shut his mouth. He needs to talk about doctrine, not politics. Climate science is fully politicized.

YOU’RE TYRANTS AND PREDATORS, SAYS RED FRANCIS

In the Celebration of the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation Message, the hysterical Red Pope decries the “mistreatment” of our common home stemming from “our consumerist excesses,” “tyrannical anthropocentrism,” “predatory economic interests,” and “short-sighted and selfish actions” leading to “the collapse of our planet’s ecosystems.”

“In the first place, it is our sister, mother earth, who cries out. Prey to our consumerist excesses, she weeps and implores us to put an end to our abuses and to her destruction.” That’s what Francis declares in his Message.

The bad humans cause “countless species” to die out and “their hymns of praise silenced.” According to Francis, the ancestral lands of indigenous peoples are invaded and devastated. And it is provoking “a cry that rises up to heaven.”

Because of the “climate crisis,” the poor disproportionately suffer the impact of “the drought, flooding, hurricanes and heat waves that are becoming ever more intense and frequent.”

“Listening to these anguished cries, we must repent and modify our lifestyles and destructive systems,” Francis proposes, since the “present state of decay of our common home merits the same attention as other global challenges such as grave health crises and wars.”

He sees the answer in the corrupt, communist UN.

He says COP27 “represents the next opportunity for all to join in promoting the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.”

Right, the UN does such a great job.

Related