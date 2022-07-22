DHS Even Asking Journalists to Process Illegals at the Border

An agency within DHS is begging for volunteers to help them process the hordes of humanity pouring through our borders illegally. They’re so desperate that they even ask journalists to help DHS process illegals.

According to the Daily Caller, the U.S. Agency for Global Media sent their staff, including journalists, an email asking for assistance.

The US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), an agency within DHS, asked for volunteers in California, Texas, and Arizona.

“I am excited to share an opportunity for you to serve on a detail with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a member of their Volunteer Force,” U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) Acting Chief Executive Officer Kelu Chao wrote to agency employees in the email, offering volunteer assignments in California, Texas, and Arizona. “As U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to encounter large numbers of individuals along our Southwest Border, DHS needs your assistance to help ensure our nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.”.

Some reporters covering the border would have a conflict of interest. Who knows how the government will handle that.

The situation at the border is a disaster. This is more proof.

Watch:

Meanwhile, back at the border.

“Federal authorities don’t know the location of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants that entered the country last year, many of whom never showed up for their mandatory appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security report,” Free Beacon reports.

They didn’t get the addresses of at least a third. We don’t know who they are or where they are.

Drugs are rampant, thanks to Democrats.

Second day in a row finding bundles of drugs stashed by smugglers in remote areas of the Big Bend sector while embedded with @TxDPS. These bundles were hidden under rocks & buried. Spotted from the air by elite tracker Sgt. Jimmy Morris.

“No perfect squares in nature.”@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/6gdrz1h9id — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 21, 2022

Related