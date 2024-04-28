Anyone See a Delta Emergency Slide? It Fell Off Mid-Flight

A Delta Boeing plane had another mishap, which is shocking since they are both woke. That’s supposed to make things better, right? The Delta Airlines Boeing 767 lost a part mid-flight. An emergency slide fell off the plane.

They had to make an emergency landing in New York’s JFK airport. They’re going to tell you this is normal, but it’s not.

Hopefully, the slide didn’t fall on anyone. It has not been located.

There’s been another Boeing mishap with a Delta Airlines Boeing 767 that was forced to make an emergency landing to JFK in NYC after the emergency slide separated from the plane. pic.twitter.com/KwA4SKl2H9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 27, 2024

