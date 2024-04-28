Anyone See a Delta Emergency Slide? It Fell Off Mid-Flight

By
M DOWLING
-
0
15

A Delta Boeing plane had another mishap, which is shocking since they are both woke. That’s supposed to make things better, right? The Delta Airlines Boeing 767 lost a part mid-flight. An emergency slide fell off the plane.

They had to make an emergency landing in New York’s JFK airport. They’re going to tell you this is normal, but it’s not.

Hopefully, the slide didn’t fall on anyone. It has not been located.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments