Clown of the Week: NY DA Who Won’t Stop for Police As She Speeds Along

I know I don’t have to tell you that the following episode involves a Democrat and a district attorney.

Democrat Sandra Doorley, DA of Monroe Country (NY), refuses to pull over after being clocked going 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. ‘I didn’t feel like stopping…’ She knows it’s a Two Tier justice system for Democrats like her. She’s is a crooked DA after all. pic.twitter.com/NfJ5wJdYvx — Epstein’s Sheet. (@meantweeting1) April 27, 2024

This is the type of person handling our law and order in New York. So, now you know why we’re going down fast.

This upstate New York district attorney, Sandra Doorley would not stop for the police as she sped along. She decided she would just go home, call the police chief, and complain about the “a-hole officer” who pursued her.

On Monday, she was going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone about a half mile from her neighborhood.

When she realized that the police car wanted to pull her over, she called the Webster police chief to inform him that she was not a threat and that she would speak to the officer at her home down the street.

Well, isn’t she special?

The Officer followed her home and gave her a ticket. She pleaded guilty on Tuesday because she said she is a “responsible” person.

Yeah, she’s great.

When the officer said she was going 55 and a 35, she said, “I don’t really care. “

She got on the phone and told the chief of police, Dennis Kohlmeier, she wanted him to please tell the officer to leave her alone.

She would not leave her garage to speak with the officer. She handed the phone to the officer with the chief on the other line. She told the chief to tell him just to “go away.” She then stormed inside the house.

At one point, Doorley told the officer she was a DA.

The officer asked her, “What do you want us to do, not do our jobs because it’s you?”

She did apologize during the exchange and said she was dealing with murders in the city.

