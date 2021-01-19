Anyone who claims to be a Transgender can use any bathroom or locker room

Joe Biden announced he will reinstate a rule allowing people who say they are transgenders to use any bathroom they choose, Fox News reports. President-elect Joe Biden has promised swift action on federal guidance. President Trump canceled the rule.

The Trump administration, early in its tenure, revoked an Obama-era federal rule that extended Title IX protections to transgender students, allowing them to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their gender identities and not just their biological sex.

It doesn’t matter if they haven’t had surgery, and are biologically unchanged.

States can still make their own rules on the issue, but Democrats want one-size-fits-all and big government rule. It saves them from having to fight the issue in every state, plus they love big government rule.

Biden’s website has a page dedicated to policies designed to push the LBGTQ+ mafia agenda.

“On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity,” the website reads.

And just like that, we are back in the Obama administration, on speed.

Related