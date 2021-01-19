MacCallum’s six replacements on Fox News Primetime

According to the LA Times, the floundering Fox News network has lined up six rotating hosts for its new 7 p.m. opinion program. This is to start. They will eventually settle on one.

As we reported, Martha MacCallum’s straight news show was canceled and she has been moved to afternoons. Fox’s ratings are cratering.

The new show is called “Fox News Primetime” and began last night with “Fox & Friends” morning show co-host Brian Kilmeade.

The Times has learned that other names lined up are “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, regular contributors to the network Katie Pavlich, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Mark Steyn, and former congressman Trey Gowdy.

A Fox News representative confirmed the upcoming hosts.

Do any of these interest you?

Related