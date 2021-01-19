Hundreds of fascists demand no one publish any book by Donald J. Trump

The Independent UK reports that hundreds of writers and book agents — 250 of them — signed a joint letter demanding the publishing industry bans the Trump memoir.

The letter, titled “No Book Deals for Traitors,” was signed by more than 250 editors, authors, and publishing agents last week.

They don’t want President Trump to be allowed to publish any book, especially after they heard he’s thinking of writing a memoir.

Barry Lyga, a novelist who organized the letter, wrote that “As members of the writing and publishing community of the United States, we affirm that participation in the administration of Donald Trump must be considered a uniquely mitigating criterion for publishing houses when considering book deals.”

Simon & Schuster already turned away Josh Hawley’s book about the Big Tech oligarchy. However, NY Times Regnery has picked up the book.

If you supported Trump, voted for Trump, went to a rally, or if you are Trump, you are on their list.

