AOC accused of ‘anti-Americanism’ for telling illegals to fill out the census to get reps

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is urging illegal aliens to participate in the upcoming census. Opponents are calling her “anti-American.”

“We’re all going to get mailed a prompt to fill out the census in the next two weeks or so,” she said Thursday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “And so I think what’s really important is that we all fill this out. It happens once every 10 years.”

SHE WANTS THEM TO HAVE REPS IN CONGRESS

The real reason she wants it is to get welfare, funds, and representation in Congress.

“Every single person, no matter your documentation status, no matter your housing status, income, etc., is to be counted,” she said. She added that the data included is “completely confidential” and not shared with other agencies.

“It determines how much our schools are going to funded, how much infrastructure gets invested, and of course, how many members of Congress each community gets. And if you get undercounted, in some parts of New York City, in some communities the self-reporting is about half of what we think it should be, and that has real impacts on how many teachers your local schools get.”

“So don’t worry if you’re having a creative living situation, it’s not going to be told to your landlord or anything crazy like that,” Ocasio-Cortez said smiling.

THE CENSUS QUESTION THEY DIDN’T WANT

One of the points she made is that they will not be asked for their immigration status. That is why Democrats fought so hard to keep that specific question off the census. They want money and representation. Basically, illegal aliens have representation in Congress.

Watch the cutesy little ‘anti-American’ lass:

She has a public service message making the same exact declaration:

The Census comes once every 10 years. From school💰to representation, it shapes many aspects of our lives. *Everyone* counts in the Census, no matter who you are or where you’re from. You will NOT be asked about immigration status. The more you know! 💫 pic.twitter.com/HVihizEh7L — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

While conservatives called her out as anti-American, the Democrats, and Bernie supporters, in particular, praised her efforts. They want illegals to get funds and representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks angered at least one New York lawmaker — who said her rhetoric was “anti-American,” Fox News reported.

“Illegal aliens should not be counted equally to law-abiding Americans and legal immigrants – plain and simple,” Assemblyman Mike LiPetri said in a statement. “When radical left-wing politicians like AOC make such statements, she sends a message to all Americans and legal immigrants that it doesn’t matter if you work hard and play by the rules, we’re going to prioritize criminals and those here illegally over you.”