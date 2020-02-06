AOC & Acosta viciously slander Trump & Rush who has lung cancer

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a despicable human being. She lies and denies her fellow Americans due process on a regular basis. Without any knowledge or evidence of Rush Limbaugh, she slandered him days after he announced he has advanced lung cancer.

AOC was quite angry that the President awarded Rush with the Medal of Freedom. She called Rush Limbaugh a “virulent racist.” It’s absolutely untrue.

While she boycotted the speech, she apparently watched it, calling the award to Rush an “Oprah moment.”

“Him pretending to be surprised was such a joke that this has been news all day,” the New York Democratic Socialist said.

“There have been multiple reports from multiple news outlets saying that Rush Limbaugh was going to receive the Medal of Freedom, and then Trump announced it and he had to like pretend that this was some kind of Oprah moment — was so disingenuous.

Who is she to say that Rush wasn’t surprised? What knowledge does she have? Rush didn’t know he was getting it last night. Who knows what he knew anyway. He was finding out what his treatment would entail for the past two days. Rush just found out he has Stage 4 lung cancer.

She found it “truly nauseating” to see Rush getting the award.

“And to do that and to give it to Rush Limbaugh when there were plenty of people in that audience that have contributed positively to the fabric of American society, much more frankly, than he has,” she continued. “But it’s red meat to his base — Trump knows what he is doing and he wants to assert that Rush Limbaugh is somehow on the same level as Rosa Parks. It’s truly nauseating, and this is one of the many reasons why I did not go.”

AOC also thinks Trump is a fascist running a Game Show. The President helping people of color offends her as well.

Watch her — she’s truly nauseating:

AOC, cont’d, accuses Trump of paying black people to attend his rallies, and attacks him for turning the #SOTU into a “game show” by announcing a scholarship for a student of color pic.twitter.com/JBW2V1EQsn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2020

JIM ACOSTA ALSO DEFAMED THE PRESIDENT AND RUSH

CNN’s Jim Acosta spoke slanderously without any evidence. He said that Rush Limbaugh and the President are “divisive” and Rush makes derogatory comments about African-Americans.

“He was trying to make appeals to the African-American community,” Acosta said. “It can’t be forgotten he was awarding the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans. So I think, you know, overall it’s a wash.”

Rush’s black executive producer Bo Snerdley (James Golden) asked for evidence and so far hasn’t heard back.

The big lie is they are saying it’s about immigrants when it’s about illegal immigrants. They don’t make derogatory comments. They simply want borders. It’s against the law for illegal immigrants to be in this country.

Acosta and CNN need to be sued over this slander, to say nothing of the fact that the party of caring and tolerance won’t give any consideration to the humanitarian issue.

‘Slanderous’: Rush’s longtime producer Bo Snerdley asks CNN, Acosta to prove racist claim against boss https://t.co/l1OmfHJBjN via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 5, 2020

Watch:

Snide Jim @Acosta slimes Limbaugh: “He was trying to make appeals to the African-American community, it can’t be forgotten that he was awarding the medal of freedom to Rush Limbaugh who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans.” #SOTU pic.twitter.com/gfdZv8cqfg — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) February 5, 2020

People who never watch Rush are sending Bo tweets attributed to Rush and he’s debunking each one. They take things out of context or just present fully erroneous quotes. Check his feed. People have no clue who Rush is, but that doesn’t stop them from offering their valueless opinions.