‘Extreme Conservative’ Mitt Romney Is a Fraud

Extremely rich Mitt Romney doesn’t want to see college athletes riding around in Ferraris. That’s not what you expect to hear from a capitalist, but he said it recently nonetheless.

Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports reported, “Sen. Mitt Romney says he supports college athletes being able to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness. But he doesn’t want to see the most prominent athletes at each school making considerably more money than everyone else.”

He leans left on many issues.

For example, Pierre Delecto’s Romneycare was Obamacare.

Basically, Romney’s a fraud as a Republican. He has proven that again and again. He signed an assault weapons ban as governor.

Watch what he says about abortion in the clip below. He really belongs in the Socialist Democrat Party.

Mitt Romney is a fraud. He also singed a permanent assault-weapons ban as governor: https://t.co/1DHkPiykhj Supports socialized medicine: https://t.co/sr6wv0WxvK No real conservative supports any of those things https://t.co/9OqNoC8AkU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2020