AOC and Chuck are making federal taxpayers fund NY COV funerals









AOC and Chuck Schumer are requiring federal taxpayers to pay for COVID funerals to the tune of $7,000 per funeral. Why stop there? Why not influenza and pneumonia funerals? This is getting insane. They want all of our money.

U.S. residents whose family members died with or of covid will be eligible to receive $7,000 for the funeral, and related expenses, New York senator Chuck Schumer (D) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) announced.

During a briefing in Queens on Monday, February 8, AOC and Chuck announced that $267 million of the federally funded funeral benefits would go to low-income families in New York alone, Mises reports.

Schumer added that the package is part of a $2 billion disaster funds program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that will provide benefits to families nationwide.

Ocasio-Cortez said that families “are having to pay for the storage of the bodies of their own loved ones,” in addition to covering the funeral and burial expenses.

“This is wrong,” she added.

Uh, there are lots of ‘wrong’ things. Where will this stop. What else will innocent taxpayers have to fund because AOC says it’s wrong?

It is also very wrong to enact draconian mandates that destroyed small businesses and lives.

Sadly ironic is the illness is mostly spreading in the homes where people are forced to remain 24/7.

People are dying or suffering from suicides, drug abuse, and violence from the tyrannical stay-at-home orders. Let’s make Chuck and the other tyrants pay for that. It’s certainly wrong.

If we pay for everything that is ‘wrong’ as AOC wants, we will soon be bankrupt.

Why do we have to obey someone like AOC who is mentally challenged? They are stealing our money and using it badly. It is endless taxation without representation.

