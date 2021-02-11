Sham impeachment trial live, Day 3

Sham impeachment trial is live here, day 3. It’s more of the same with Democrats ripping Donald Trump, but no evidence he colluded with the extremists who stormed the Capitol.

The impeachment managers are pretending his jokes at the rallies caused the insurrection. Democrats didn’t like his rallies and call jokes ‘winks,’ ‘dog whistles,’ and other conspiracy theory nonsense.

By the way, you are not allowed to say, ‘fight like Hell,’ if you are Donald Trump. But if you are a Democrat, go for it.

Watch if you must:

Don Jr discussed it last night:

