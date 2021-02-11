Stacey Abrams’ group and Raphael Warnock are under investigation for voter registration fraud









Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has launched investigations into several groups that register voters. It includes the group NGP, founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Her group, The New Georgia Project, and others “aggressively” register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” before the state’s January 5 Senate runoff elections.

Raffensperger’s office is also investigating America Votes and others.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he has issued clear warnings to those who “undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations.”

Raffensperger said Wednesday that his office has “received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state.”

“I will investigate these claims thoroughly and take action against anyone attempting to undermine our elections,” he vowed.

But that can’t be. Democrats said there is no voter fraud.

The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously on Wednesday, 3-0, to investigate the organization founded by far-left activist Stacey Abrams over allegations that the organization did not follow deadlines.

Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is personally under investigation for his New Georgia Project involvement. Officials say NGP failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019 when he served as Board Chairman.

“Warnock, a Democrat elected last month to the U.S. Senate, is named as a respondent in the case because he was listed as the CEO [he was actually Board Chairman] for the New Georgia Project at the time,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“Representatives of the New Georgia Project hand-delivered 1,268 voter registration applications to the Gwinnett County elections office beyond the time allowed,” AJC added. “State election rules require voter registration organizations to submit completed applications within 10 days after they were received from the voter.”

AJC noted that another case involving the group that Abrams created remains open. The claim alleges “contractors for the New Georgia Project forged signatures and submitted incomplete forms.”

Raffensperger also launched an investigation of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Georgia election officials earlier this year in which Trump urged them to “find” additional votes. He’s bipartisan?

“The investigation was prompted by a complaint from George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf III,” AJC reported separately. “By opening the inquiry, the secretary of state’s law enforcement investigators will be looking into allegations involving Raffensperger, who is their boss. Election investigations can take months or years before they’re referred to the State Election Board, where Raffensperger is the chairman.”

Warnock is a Marxist. An op-ed in The Washington Post suggested that attacks on Warnock’s extreme views may have actually been too “soft.” The piece noted that Warnock slammed attacks on socialism and that he “genuinely believes that America is a fallen, corrupt nation, befouled by racism and besmirched by capitalism.”

