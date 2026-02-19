AOC Called the NY Times, Angry Over the Coverage of Her Flops in Munich

AOC called the NY Times on Monday to complain furiously about the criticism she was getting over her appearances in Munich. She made her abysmal performance worse by trying to do damage control. The brief analysis in the clip below is very good, but how they could say she had a substantive discussion about income inequality and authoritarianism planned is a mystery.

Her performance was terrible, from geography to geopolitics; she flopped because she’s an airhead.

Clips of her comments to the Times:

“This reporter came up to me and was like, ‘Is Munich the new New Hampshire?’ And I cannot say enough how out of touch and missing the point, genuinely, that is,” AOC whined during the interview with the Times.

“Global democracies are on fire the world over, and established parties are falling to right-wing populist movements.”

AOC blabbered, “Any five-to-10-second thing” only serves to “distract from the substance of what I am saying.”

She also complained that they treated her as if she were a candidate. She is a candidate. AOC is considering a run for the Senate or presidency, and we all know it.

Actually, much of the media is giving her a pass. Most of today’s articles are about how terrible Donald Trump is; they bash him 24/7.

Watch: