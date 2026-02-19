Prince Andrew Arrested and Imprisoned on His 66th Birthday

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in Sandringham on suspicion of misconduct in public office over the Epstein affair on his 66th birthday.’’

He served as a trade envoy from 2000 to 2011. If tried and convicted, he could receive a life sentence.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew is the first senior royal figure in modern history to be arrested.

On Thursday morning, several unmarked police cars attended Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plain-clothed officers gathering outside Andrew’s home on his 66th birthday.

Thames Valley Police previously said the force was investigating claims that Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Searches are being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, the force also confirmed.

The king’s brother is effectively no longer a royal, having been stripped by the monarch of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom late last year over his association with Epstein.

He is being held in custody.

Hopefully, they have more evidence than the late witness Virginia Giuffre.

Former Prince Andrew has been arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking network. Police are carrying out searches in Berkshire and Norfolk. He will remain in police custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/p7yS7u7uAX — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 19, 2026

Video of the history on this link.