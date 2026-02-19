Stephen Colbert’s Failed Hoax

Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
CBS called out their own host, Stephen Colbert, who insults his network almost as often as he rants against President Trump. CBS also called out Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico for lying, claiming Trump’s FCC blocked their interview from airing on TV.

In a statement, CBS said Colbert “was not prohibited from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico. The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled.”

Colbert didn’t want to have Jasmine Crockett on, so he created a hoax, saying the FCC barred his interview.

Colbert is dishonest and unfunny, a truly overrated entertainer.

 

FCC Chair Brendan Carr torched them:

