AOC calls for a full investigation into Cuomo’s nursing home scandal









Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an investigation into Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal. She's late to the party, proving once against she doesn't operate independently of the prevailing winds.

This happened after Cuomo gave this presser in which he tried to cover-up again:

Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement “I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19.”

“Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic,” she said. “Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leaders, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation.”

Cuomo thinks the location of the deaths, and if they were preventable deaths, makes no difference. “It is a lie to say any numbers were inaccurate, that is a lie. Total deaths were always reported to nursing homes and hospitals.”

He is talking about the incomplete numbers. Cuomo held the total numbers back and was not transparent.

GOP assembly members formed an impeachment committee.

The media is finally covering Andrew Cuomo’s egregious nursing home policy and subsequent cover-up. Fox News’s meteorologist Janice Dean called the media out.

“Now that there are legitimate reports of wrongdoing by this governor, suddenly they’re reporting on it like it’s breaking news… We’ve been shouting about this for over ten months.”@JaniceDean rips into the media for spending months ignoring Gov. Cuomo’s nursing home scandal pic.twitter.com/T2QUnCAtjy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

