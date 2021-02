The CDC has changed their recommendations on masking again. They now recommend two masks. Governor Kristi Noem was asked about it and said she will not issue a double mask mandate.

As she says in the clip, the CDC has changed recommendations repeatedly, at times, for political reasons. She is choosing to follow the science.

Watch:

There won't be a double mask mandate in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/rXqi9eXt0W — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) February 18, 2021

Related