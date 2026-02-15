AOC Calls for Communism by Another Name

AOC calls for class-based internationalism.

Class-based internationalism is a political philosophy that emphasizes the unity of the working class and its bourgeoisie in the name of defending the homeland. It seeks to confront each and every competing bourgeois, all of them imperialist, as a single universal class. This approach is rooted in the Marxist perspective, which views the proletariat as a single global class with a common set of interests and a project of socialism that can only be realized globally.

In other words, she is strongly advocating communism. This is dressed-up communism. The communists are now trying to put lipstick on this pig.