Czech Politician Enrages Hillary Clinton in Munich

Czech Politician Enrages Hillary Clinton in Munich

M Dowling
During the Munich Security Conference, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka pummeled Hillary Clinton with truth. She tried to talk about women’s rights and Ukraine as a digression away from the points he was making.

Macinka began mocking her TDS, which infuriated her.

Hillary didn’t want to hear that we should respect each other and not label people fascists. She often refers to Trump, ICE, and others as fascists and Hitler.

Macinka wants us all to learn to talk to each other again.

Hillary wants the US to push the Ukraine war. She destroyed Libya with her approach and learned nothing from it. She wants to “inflict pain.” This is the woman who laughed when Gaddafi was tortured and killed. Torturing and killing aren’t funny.

I wasn’t impressed with the intelligence or comments by the people on this panel, especially Hillary, who can’t control her temper. She isn’t a world leader, why was she even there? She’s a three-time failed presidential candidate and failed miserably as Secretary of State.

Full Video:

