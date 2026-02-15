Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Islamic Communism Spreads in the United States

M Dowling
Islamic communists are increasing their power in schools, government, and elsewhere. I guess Barack Obama was right when he told a French interviewer that the United States is a Muslim country. He was only a little premature.

They are sneaking Sharia into schools, beginning with halal food:

“They are increasingly trying to sneak halal foods into our kids’ public schools. Did you know that in Dearborn, Michigan, the only option available to public school students for meat is halal certified? That means that the animals have been slaughtered facing Mecca in an Islamic ritual, with Islamic prayers being said over them.

— The district now serves only halal meats that are permissible according to Islamic law.”

“Inside Dearborn Public Schools. In schools, cafeterias, students have a variety of options. But when it comes to lunch items like cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets, here at this middle school, for instance, the meat is 100% halal.

Amy Mek confirmed that it is happening elsewhere.


New York City is going down quickly with Zohran. It began before him, of course, but it’s getting worse.

Yemeni sharia-compliant coffee shops?

This is growing also, but try to ring a church bell and you’ll get hell:

Twenty-five years ago:

New Jersey bows down. At the rate this is going, the USA will be unrecognizable:

