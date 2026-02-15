Islamic Communism Spreads in the United States

Islamic communists are increasing their power in schools, government, and elsewhere. I guess Barack Obama was right when he told a French interviewer that the United States is a Muslim country. He was only a little premature.

They are sneaking Sharia into schools, beginning with halal food:

“They are increasingly trying to sneak halal foods into our kids’ public schools. Did you know that in Dearborn, Michigan, the only option available to public school students for meat is halal certified? That means that the animals have been slaughtered facing Mecca in an Islamic ritual, with Islamic prayers being said over them.

— The district now serves only halal meats that are permissible according to Islamic law.”

“Inside Dearborn Public Schools. In schools, cafeterias, students have a variety of options. But when it comes to lunch items like cheeseburgers and chicken nuggets, here at this middle school, for instance, the meat is 100% halal.

Amy Mek confirmed that it is happening elsewhere.

I just verified this and it’s 100% true “They are increasingly trying to sneak halal foods into our kids’ public schools. Did you know that in Dearborn, Michigan, the only option available to public school students for meat is halal certified? That means that the animals have… pic.twitter.com/Jlcswgq6ii — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 15, 2026



New York City is going down quickly with Zohran. It began before him, of course, but it’s getting worse.

Yemeni sharia-compliant coffee shops?

ISLAMIZED AMERICA ACCELERATING: Sharia-Adherent “Women-Only” Yemeni Coffee Shops Explode as the New Trend – We’re Falling at Breakneck Speed! The takeover is happening in real time…. In the heart of what’s now called “Little Yemen” in Morris Park, Bronx (NYC), Maleeha Cafe… pic.twitter.com/OtwP4Ji7qL — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 15, 2026

This is growing also, but try to ring a church bell and you’ll get hell:

NYC FALLS: Adhan Blasts Through Streets – Zohran Mamdani’s Sharia Dawn is Here! (TURN YOUR VOLUME UP) My lord, America – the conquest we’ve warned about is exploding now. The Adhan isn’t a “beautiful call to prayer”; it’s a militant declaration: “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is… pic.twitter.com/9Vq4DfpZxW — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 15, 2026

Twenty-five years ago:

This still pierces my heart. I can’t imagine going through that, knowing you’re about to die. There were a lot of innocent lives gone because of a violent cult. I’m still angry. pic.twitter.com/JEImDHFwSQ — 🇺🇸👠✝️Cathy❤️Trump✝️👠🇺🇸 (@TrumpGirl1971) February 14, 2026

New Jersey bows down. At the rate this is going, the USA will be unrecognizable: