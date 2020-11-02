AOC calls Trump caravans a “pileup of chumps”

Communista Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called a pro-Trump caravan spotted in New York City as a “pileup of chumps.”

Chumps is defined as: “idiot, halfwit, nincompoop, blockhead, buffoon, dunce, dolt, ignoramus, cretin, imbecile, dullard, moron, simpleton, clod, dope, ninny, dimwit, nitwit, goon, dumbo, dummy, dum-dum, dumbbell, loon, jackass…”

It sounds more like her. She’s copying Biden, who called Trump supporters “ugly” and “chumps.”

Photos and videos emerged over the weekend, showing ‘Trump trains” popping up across the nation. One such parade occurred over New York City’s Whitestone Bridge. Photos and videos show dozens of vehicles on the bridge with pro-America and pro-Trump flags.

Many in the caravan were Jews for Trump, and it’s no secret AOC doesn’t like Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to one of the videos, referring to the Trump supporters as “chumps.”

She never once criticized Antifa or Black Lives Matter. That’s because she is one with them. That’s a comment that could get me censored by FB or Twitter, but I’m right.

Trump parade takes over the Whitestone Bridge in #NYC pic.twitter.com/wZvrgl53lT — VINnews (@VINNews) November 1, 2020