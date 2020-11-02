Tom Fitton & Mark Levin CENSORED stupidly before Election Day

Tom Fitton is under the watchful eye of the Twitter censors, and they recently censored him for tweeting out: “Counting ballots that arrive after Election Day means countless ballots can be placed in the mail after the in-person polls close (but before midnight). How does this not increase the risk of voter fraud?”

Uh, how is this not accurate? According to Twitter, he violated election interference rules. It links to a page on their civic integrity project. The first paragraph reads:

You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process. In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.

The censors and Twitter are actually interfering in the election on behalf of senile Joe and his communist running mate.

.@Twitter is censoring again my tweet on voter fraud to hurt @RealDonaldTrump and protect Joe Biden. Election interference…. https://t.co/HVN2al51jR — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 2, 2020

MARK LEVIN – CENSORED ON FACEBOOK

Mark Levin was also severely censored the night before the election. He apparently reposted a tweet by Ric Grennell, which had side-by-side pictures of Biden not wearing a mask on a plane but wearing one outside. The photo of him without a mask was allegedly from 2019.

Who knows if that is correct. One thing is certain, it’s petty, and someone is sitting on these conservative pages waiting for them to make a mistake.

Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story. I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler pic.twitter.com/JFjdpz990c — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

Maybe Biden didn’t take his mask off on the plane, which we doubt since he travels on private planes, but we have plenty of videos with him taking off his mask. This mask purity is all an act.

Here is one of the pieces of evidence:

As @JoeBiden left the stage without a mask on he paused turned around and placed his mask back on. pic.twitter.com/ptuk7ncb5I — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 12, 2020

Facebook is threatening to take down the Capitalism page we post on because they claim there is no declared owner. However, the owner did declare, and they are still ignoring his paperwork. He has 940,000 likes and another 900,000 followers, and it’s right-wing. That’s the problem they have with the page – it’s right-wing.

Recently, they suspended me for three days for violating their community standards, and they wouldn’t tell me which specific articles offended them or what I did wrong.

These people are out of control.

With all the lies, even from just Joe Biden alone, that Twitter and Facebook ignore, how do they have the right to pick on Conservatives?

I just saw Flipboard had articles about whether Twitter, Facebook, and Google are ready for Election Day. And, yes, they are. They’re getting rid of half their clients — the conservative ones. We doubt the Ayatollah, China Daily, Biden, Antifa, or Black Lives Matter will be censored, but even saying this could get me banned.