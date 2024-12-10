AOC Claims Jordan Neely Was Only Crying Out for Food



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a nincompoop. She refuses to blame Jordan Neely or the people who neglected him for his death. She depicts Daniel Penny as a killer without remorse. We cannot say how she came to that conclusion.

Neely’s death was most likely due to the drugs he was high on when he died. Daniel Penny wasn’t trying to kill Mr. Neely. He was trying to protect people on a train who described a terrifying experience as Mr. Neely threatened to kill them.

Jordan Neely had forty-four arrests for assault, disorderly conduct, drugs, etc. There was an assault arrest warrant out for Mr. Neely at the time of his death. He beat a woman in her 60s. At another time, he grabbed a 7-year-old and dragged her down the block in a failed kidnapping attempt.

By the way, Daniel Penny had Jordan Neely in a headlock, not a chokehold. The media refused to tell the truth about that.

How does Mr. Penny get his life back? He was a Good Samaritan who deserved praise for risking his well-being to protect others.

AOC Is a dangerous psychopath She blames Daniel Penny for violence and not the drugged out schizo who threatened to kill people If you want to prevent violence stop defending violent people pic.twitter.com/usJRKMnctz — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 10, 2024

Daniel Penny – US Marine, 0 prior arrests, physically restrained a violent homeless

Jordan Neely – Homeless + on drugs, 44 preceding arrests, threatening to kiII all passengers AOC: Penny is why trains are unsafe pic.twitter.com/7Rjn3iDW1P — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2024

According to AOC, Jordan Neely was only crying out for food.

AOC is terminally woke without a cure pic.twitter.com/eohzMjfQXA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2024

Just in case you liberals morons were wondering what would have happened if Daniel Penny was black… pic.twitter.com/yrhvKkV76s — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) December 10, 2024

