AOC Claims Jordan Neely Was Only Crying Out for Food

By
M DOWLING
-
10
28


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a nincompoop. She refuses to blame Jordan Neely or the people who neglected him for his death. She depicts Daniel Penny as a killer without remorse. We cannot say how she came to that conclusion.

Neely’s death was most likely due to the drugs he was high on when he died. Daniel Penny wasn’t trying to kill Mr. Neely. He was trying to protect people on a train who described a terrifying experience as Mr. Neely threatened to kill them.

Jordan Neely had forty-four arrests for assault, disorderly conduct, drugs, etc.  There was an assault arrest warrant out for Mr. Neely at the time of his death. He beat a woman in her 60s. At another time, he grabbed a 7-year-old and dragged her down the block in a failed kidnapping attempt.

By the way, Daniel Penny had Jordan Neely in a headlock, not a chokehold. The media refused to tell the truth about that.

How does Mr. Penny get his life back? He was a Good Samaritan who deserved praise for risking his well-being to protect others.

According to AOC, Jordan Neely was only crying out for food.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
10 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz