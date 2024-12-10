Luigi Mangione’s Manifesto

Reporter Ken Klippenstein is the first reporter to have the courage to publish the Luigi Mangione manifesto. He said it was the real one. Officials don’t want the public to see it for some unknown reason.

The Manifesto:

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore) decades ago, and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Mangione was difficult during one of his transfers.

Luigi Mangione: “This is completely unjust and is an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” Keep in mind this kid’s family is worth upwards of $100M. Absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/f3qsqRdcz3 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 10, 2024

The one thing that was frustrating yesterday was watching all the officials involved in the case praise each other for the arrest when a female McDonald’s employee called it in as a group of men discussed the man in the back of the restaurant who looked like the killer.

WATCH: The man who called the police inside a Pennsylvania McDonalds yesterday when his friend recognized Luigi Mangione said he thought his friend was “just joking” when he looked at him and told him a man who walked inside the McDonalds looked like the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/74NhqzCCS8 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 10, 2024

Mayor Adams spoke with the officer who made the arrest.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams thanked rookie police officer Tyler Frye for arresting Unitedhealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione in Altoona, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/pRelOPXLcT — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2024

