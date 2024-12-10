Joe Biden Hopes DJT Can Keep His Great Economy Going

Good news, Bidenomics worked! Biden had a good economy. Who knew until Biden just mentioned it today. I am paying double for my groceries so I didn’t notice how good it all was.

Biden says he hopes Trump will ‘preserve his fairly strong economy’ pic.twitter.com/4gG0ByZyfL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2024

The electricity in Joe’s brain is fried. Why was he allowed to remain in office until January again? He’s promoting wars all over the globe, rapidly hiring DEIs in every agency, leaving the border open, and spending wildly to make Donald Trump’s transition as smooth as promised.

Biden’s teleprompter goes out and he immediately malfunctions: “I lost the electricity here” pic.twitter.com/aMoo10nWPZ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 10, 2024

What is he saying in this next clip? Nothing is true, that much we know.

BIDEN: “I signed the American rescue plan…I also learned something from Donald Trump. He signed checks for people, 7,400 bucks because we passed the plan, and I didn’t, stupid.” pic.twitter.com/UGg7CdXZaa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email