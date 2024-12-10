Joe Biden Hopes DJT Can Keep His Great Economy Going

By
M DOWLING
-
1
8

A man holds a “Time to Go, Joe” in front of the white house. Many people were calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race due to apparent declining cognitive issues.

Good news, Bidenomics worked! Biden had a good economy. Who knew until Biden just mentioned it today. I am paying double for my groceries so I didn’t notice how good it all was.

The electricity in Joe’s brain is fried. Why was he allowed to remain in office until January again? He’s promoting wars all over the globe, rapidly hiring DEIs in every agency, leaving the border open, and spending wildly to make Donald Trump’s transition as smooth as promised.

What is he saying in this next clip? Nothing is true, that much we know.

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz