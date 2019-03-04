AOC Condemns America When Asked About Dictator Maduro

Comrade Alexandria Cortez was asked about her views on Democratic Socialist/Dictator Nicolas Maduro. She had nothing much to say about Maduro, but she had plenty to condemn about Eliot Abrams, our negotiator, and America for trying to help Juan Guaido.
We have a fifty-nation coailition trying to convince Maduro to go.
No one asked AOC’s opinion of the USA, just if she’d condemn Maduro.
Juan Guaido is not conservative or even right-wing, but he will not be a dictator. The military is still behind Maduro at this point, and he’s not going anywhere for the moment.
The people in Venezuela are starving but she chose to not talk about that. The children are dying from illness and starvation. There is no medical care at this point. The people live without even the basics. But what is she worried about? That we might help Guaido!
She and Bernie have the same hard-left views.
Watch:
This is a little off topic but it’s about Comrade Cortez.
Claiming there’s been presidential misconduct and that she was always for impeachment, Comrade Cortez told the media that leadership wants more evidence before they move onto impeachment.
“I understand that [Democratic] leadership perhaps may want to build a stronger case and subpoena more records or figure out what’s happening, perhaps in the Mueller investigation,” Ocasio-Cortez said, NTK Network reported.
Usually, you have the evidence before you impeach, but not with Democrats and AOC.
This woman is nothing but trouble. She needs to go. Anyone, and I mean anyone that preaches hate the
way she and many in the congress preach such need to leave. Love America! Pray we never, ever, even once act like this.
She avoids discussing the plight of the citizens because then the results of Socialism would have to be explained, her own policies.
The thing we should be wondering about is who is her backer? Is Soros the money behind her? Who writes her script. The House of Representatves and Nancy has a major problem which means that we the people have a major problem. In the House we have Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, Pressley and Jayapal. They all have an agenda and it doesn’t seem to be good for the country. Nancy is having a difficult time controllling them
Last time I checked, there was an election in May 2018 when Maduro was elected. How does that make him a dictator? Are US Presidents signing executive orders “dictators”, after all, no one voted for the orders?
Most importantly, even if Maduro were a dictator, it’s up to the Venezuelans to decide what, if anything, needs to be done about it. The author of this piece is no less a braying jackass than Ocasio-Cortez.