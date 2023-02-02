AOC Goes Bonkers on the House Floor

AOC lost it on the House floor today with a crazy rant about racism. Cori Bush was behind her, smiling, laughing, and nodding in the affirmative. Meanwhile, AOC made a fool of herself.

Hyper-socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a temper tantrum, slamming her notebook, and just plain melting down with nonsensical rants. It was all because hyper-socialist congresswoman Ilhan Omar was ousted from the Foreign Affairs committee for her anti-Semitic past (and present – she still wants BDS).

“Don’t tell me that this is about a condemnation of anti-Semitic remarks,” she screamed in her defense of Omar, a woman who appears to have married her brother in an immigration scam.

“This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed absurdly as she went bonkers.

The congresswoman ended with drama by slamming her notepad down on the podium.

If the congressional gig doesn’t work out, she could be a B-grade actress.

Omg 🤡AOC just threw a temper tantrum on the House Floor, slamming her notebook on the podium as she finished speaking. “This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/pgAIfQEUwW — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) February 2, 2023

