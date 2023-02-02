AOC Goes Bonkers on the House Floor

AOC lost it on the House floor today with a crazy rant about racism. Cori Bush was behind her, smiling, laughing, and nodding in the affirmative. Meanwhile, AOC made a fool of herself.
Hyper-socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a temper tantrum, slamming her notebook, and just plain melting down with nonsensical rants. It was all because hyper-socialist congresswoman Ilhan Omar was ousted from the Foreign Affairs committee for her anti-Semitic past (and present – she still wants BDS).
“Don’t tell me that this is about a condemnation of anti-Semitic remarks,” she screamed in her defense of Omar, a woman who appears to have married her brother in an immigration scam.
“This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed absurdly as she went bonkers.
The congresswoman ended with drama by slamming her notepad down on the podium.
If the congressional gig doesn’t work out, she could be a B-grade actress.
Omg 🤡AOC just threw a temper tantrum on the House Floor, slamming her notebook on the podium as she finished speaking.
“This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/pgAIfQEUwW
— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) February 2, 2023
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Goes Bonkers” on a weekly basis so it can’t be a PMS thing. That means it must be a Liberal thing. AOC so wants to be a Woman of Color so she can claim victim hood, but being of Puerto Rican descent she just can’t pass “the paper bag test”. So Sorry!
… with a mouth like hers, and being a person of color not colorful) there is also “The View” where she could multiply he salary near 50 times. (Well that excludes the possibility of graft, just saying.)
Laughing!