GOP Investigating John Kerry’s Secret Meetings with the CCP

John Kerry, who negotiated secretly with Iran, apparently communicated privately with the Chinese Communist Party. Republicans and the public don’t know what transpired.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., the climate envoy – a Cabinet position – has requested information from John Kerry about his communications and high-level negotiations with his Chinese counterparts, reports Fox News.

In a letter from Comer to Kerry, Rep. Comer accuses Kerry of using his SPEC role, an appointed position, to engage “in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy.”

Hanoi John has ignored the information and document requests from Comer and other committee Republicans sent when they were in the minority.

There is no transparency, and his engagements and discussions are secret.

The Oversight Committee chairman added that Kerry has been too soft on China’s human rights violations “while promoting climate negotiations that the CCP does not even appear interested in entering.”

Kerry downplayed vast human rights abuses tied to China’s green energy supply chain. After he was asked in November 2021 about how solar panel firms in China reportedly employed slave labor, Kerry said he had to stay in his “lane” when negotiating with Chinese officials.

“Well, we’re honest about the differences,” Kerry said at the time. “We certainly know what they are, and we’ve articulated them, but that’s not my lane here… My job is to be the climate guy and stay focused on trying to move the climate agenda forward.”

Democrats keep acting like China is working towards the Paris Accord while they build coal plants non-stop. They’re not going off fossil fuels now, in 2030, and probably not for decades. John Kerry isn’t realistic, and Americans should know what he promised them and told them. They’re playing him.

Kerry should come clean. This isn’t a dictatorship yet.

You can read the letter here.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is demanding Biden’s “climate envoy” John Kerry hand over documents related to his secret negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party on “deals that undermine the United States’ interests.” Good letter here: pic.twitter.com/1tBMb2LEAz — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 2, 2023

Related