Gov. DeSantis Permanently Cancels Sales Tax on Gas Stoves

Gov. DeSantis announced tht Florida is permanently eliminating the sales tax on gas stoves as Democrats move to eliminate natural gas from our energy resources.

“They want to control every single aspect of your life. They want to be able to determine what type of energy you’re allowed to use, how much energy you’re allowed to use.”

That’s true – they do. Democrats are thuggish authoritarians.

“They want to go after the gas stoves. And so, we’re saying we want you to be able to buy those free [of sales tax] from the state of Florida.”

He also abolished the taxes on pet meds and baby items.

His decision was met with laughter and ringing applause.

IT’S NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH

Democrats won’t care about the sales tax. They are using fake studies to claim gas stoves must go, and they are already implementing the rules in cities like New York. Important people need to go after fake studies.

A network of radicals is coming for your gas appliances and heating, not just your stoves. They want you to believe it’s about your health.

CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. presented debunked research from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that claimed that natural gas stoves are a “hidden hazard” and added that “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

The study did not include new research but relied on past studies that had been ridiculed, including one that tested the emissions from a gas stove in a room that was sealed off entirely with plastic tarps.

The fake study used by CPSC warned that gas stoves promote asthma in kids. It was partly funded by RMI, a group that seeks to “accelerate the clean energy transition.” It was co-authored by Brady Seals, the manager of RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings arm, which aims to retrofit buildings with electric appliances., Todd Hustin reports at The Western Journal.

In turn, RMI, which used the study to promote stove electrification, has received at least $1 million in donations from Breakthrough Energy, a “green energy” investment firm founded by Bill Gates, as well as the Bezos Earth Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to the 2022 RMI donors report, Hustin writes.

Canceling the gas stove sales tax is clever, but we need more resistance.

Democrats are hypocrites, but they don’t care if you know it. They live on the water, have gas-guzzling cars and planes, own gas stoves, and don’t wear masks. Yet, they dare claim you can’t.

