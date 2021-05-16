AOC ignores science, tells followers to mask up



















Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her followers to keep wearing the mask if they want tojust as she will.

“If you want to keep wearing your mask then do it,” AOC told her followers in an Instagram story early Saturday. “Personally I’m going to keep wearing my mask in shared indoor public spaces like elevators, subway, grocery store, etc.”

“NYC got hit so hard that I think some of us are going to take time adjusting as we feel comfortable,” she added.

“Mask wearing is also something I’ll probably continue doing overall from time to time if I feel like I might be coming down with something and don’t want to spread it.”

New CDC guidelines now say fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors, and outside.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a briefing.

In her Instagram post, she joked that a mask ‘is a nice accessory when you don’t want to do your makeup.’

The congresswoman received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on the day of the deadly Capitol riots on January 6, Newsweek reported.

Ocasio-Cortez, 31, was one of the first in line to receive her shot after congressmen and women were prioritized to ensure continuity of government, WNBC reported.

Randomized clinical trials of vaccines the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines showed they were 94%–95% effective in preventing COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

Out of over 2400 in clinical trials, only 3 caught COV after vaccination. She has a better chance of getting eaten by a Mountain Lion.

