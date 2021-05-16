Cheney sets up GOP for 9/11 commission on 1-6 riot, but not leftist riots



















The two top lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee, two partisan hacks, reached an agreement Friday on legislation that would create a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The bill, authored by Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Rep. John Katko, is focused exclusively on the attack and not other episodes of political violence as multiple Republicans earlier insisted.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter will NOT be investigated.

It’s not clear if McCarthy agreed.

Crazy Cheney wants the commission to subpoena McCarthy and have him grilled. Cheney also wants to force the issue of a commission by casting enough doubt on the veracity of her own Republican colleagues. She doesn’t know anything but she is making sure people think she does. Cheney is evil.

Sure seems like Fox News Sunday/Chris Wallace knows something here. He’s now asked Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney about a conversation between Trump and McCarthy where the two may have tried to “get their story straight” about Jan. 6 calls Raises prospect of “witness tampering.” pic.twitter.com/2tWTes5JCO — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) May 16, 2021



“The Dangers of the 1/6 Commission – Given powers to subpoena any conservative group who questioned the 2020 election. Granted access intelligence data. Call it the 2022 Democrat Re-Election Campaign,” TechnoFog reported.

Techno’s exactly right.

The Dangers of the 1/6 Commission – Given powers to subpoena any conservative group who questioned the 2020 election. Granted access intelligence data. Call it the 2022 Democrat Re-Election Campaign. Our latest:https://t.co/oyxvdrabXm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 14, 2021

During an interview on Vox, James Carville told Democrats to make Republicans live with the riot until November 2022. The far-Left is fundraising off it.

It is amazing that Americans aren’t on to Democrats by now, but they’re not.

Carville told Vox, “But I’ll say this, two of the most consequential political events in recent memory happened on the same day in January: the insurrection at the US Capitol and the Democrats winning those two seats in Georgia. Can’t overstate that.”

“But the Democrats can’t fuck it up. They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day. They have to pound it. They have to call bookers on cable news shows. They have to get people to write op-eds. There will be all kinds of investigations and stories dripping out for god knows how long, and the Democrats should spend every day tying all of it to the Republican Party. They can’t sit back and wait for it to happen.”

