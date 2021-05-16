Terrifying! Anti-Semitism in London: ‘F* the Jews, rape their daughters,’ isn’t diversity great?

By
M. Dowling
-
2

A convoy of cars draped in Palestinian flags with a megaphone blaring antisemitic abuse has been caught on film touring Jewish areas of north London.

Onlookers could be heard gasping with fear as one man shouted “F**k the Jews, rape their daughters”.

Some of the passengers shouted: “Free Palestine”, followed immediately by the abuse.

A poster being circulated on social media indicated that more intimidation was being planned at 6.30 pm at a “north London” location.

The convoys — of up to six or seven cars in each group — drove past startled onlookers, with passengers shouting abuse as they drove past or when they drove up to traffic lights.


