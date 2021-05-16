Terrifying! Anti-Semitism in London: ‘F* the Jews, rape their daughters,’ isn’t diversity great?



















A convoy of cars draped in Palestinian flags with a megaphone blaring antisemitic abuse has been caught on film touring Jewish areas of north London.

Onlookers could be heard gasping with fear as one man shouted “F**k the Jews, rape their daughters”.

Some of the passengers shouted: “Free Palestine”, followed immediately by the abuse.

A poster being circulated on social media indicated that more intimidation was being planned at 6.30 pm at a “north London” location.

The convoys — of up to six or seven cars in each group — drove past startled onlookers, with passengers shouting abuse as they drove past or when they drove up to traffic lights.

“Fuck the Jews, rape their daughters!” This antisemitic motorcade just went through Jewish neighborhoods of North London. @CST_UK pic.twitter.com/7QO7aOdYE1 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) May 16, 2021

Breaking: We have new footage of the same convoy, this from Saint John’s Wood https://t.co/bqH7rNzIXX pic.twitter.com/1ViNq5BPBm — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) May 16, 2021

