AOC Is Getting Dumber

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
2
369

Rep. AOC, aka Sandy Cortez, said Republicans don’t know who their Daddy is. Is it Elon or Donald?

“Elon Musk, I believe, does create problems for Trump,” AOC says in the clip. “I’ve been seeing over the course of the last week that when Elon tweets something and when Trump tweets something, Republicans don’t know. I said this earlier. Republicans don’t know who their daddy is like they don’t know which one they need to be listening to first, and it’s scrambling them. But it’s not a joke that I think Elon poses real political problems for Trump, and arguably may have more at least rival his power and influence, and that’s gonna be a problem for Trump.”

Yes, having geniuses who get along with Trump and assist him is a real problem, AOC. Get lost!


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz