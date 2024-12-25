Bernie Steals RFK’s MAHA for Communism

Senator Bernie Sanders has outlined his stolen ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA) initiative, which includes proposals like implementing Medicare for All (Stalinist healthcare as if Obamacare isn’t bad enough) and lowering prescription drug prices. He likes government price control.

His plan aims to reduce the work week to 32 hours, raise the minimum wage, and force paid family and medical leave, destroying small businesses.

He has some notion of reforming the food industry, which bans meat and dairy.

Bernie is a red diaper baby. I’ll stick with RFK.


