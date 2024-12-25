Bernie Steals RFK’s MAHA for Communism

Senator Bernie Sanders has outlined his stolen ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA) initiative, which includes proposals like implementing Medicare for All (Stalinist healthcare as if Obamacare isn’t bad enough) and lowering prescription drug prices. He likes government price control.

His plan aims to reduce the work week to 32 hours, raise the minimum wage, and force paid family and medical leave, destroying small businesses.

He has some notion of reforming the food industry, which bans meat and dairy.

Bernie is a red diaper baby. I’ll stick with RFK.

Bernie suffers from the “magical horn of plenty” fallacy. He thinks goods & services are generated automatically by magic. Since he is a taker, not a maker, he doesn’t realize that it takes hard work to make stuff. If you reduce hours worked from 40 to 32, there will be… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2024

Yes. In the wealthiest country on earth let us Make America Healthy Again. We should be leading the world in terms of life-expectancy, happiness, and productivity. This is SOME of what we have to do. pic.twitter.com/IiuvfVc7q2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 24, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email