Red Pope Thinks Israel Is Machine-Gunning Children

You would think common sense would eventually take hold of Pope Francis, but it hasn’t. Israel is a civilized country. They don’t shoot down children. However, Hamas uses women and children as shields.

Whoever Pope Francis gets his information from, is misinforming him.

“Let us pray for a ceasefire on all war fronts, in Ukraine, the Holy Land, in all the Middle East and the entire world, at Christmas,” the pontiff said in his weekly Angelus address Sunday. “And with sorrow I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty; of the children machine-gunned, the bombing of schools and hospitals… So much cruelty!”

The pope also called out ongoing attacks on “tormented Ukraine” that at times damage schools, hospitals, and churches.

“Yesterday, children were bombed. This is cruelty. This is not warfare,” Francis said. “I want to say this because it moves the heart.”

Saying he wants the killing to stop is what he should say, but attacking Israel and ignoring the bombings and terror by Hamas terrorists is unfathomable. As a Catholic, I would love to see him retire.

