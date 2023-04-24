Breaking…Tucker Leaves Fox After Dominion Lawsuit Settled – Effective Immediately

According to CNBC, Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News in wake of Dominion defamation settlement. The Epoch Times just reported that it’s effective immediately. It’s a huge coup for the Left.

The Wall Street Journal just reported it. Was this part of the settlement?

The network made the announcement. It’s real. Tucker is the only show I still watch on Fox.

No reason was given, but the parting of ways wasn’t very pleasant.

Updates

Every outlet is now reporting it. Fox is going to replace him with rotating hosts.

Dan Bongino was dropped last week. He claimed there was no acrimony. They just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”That’s really it. I really enjoyed myself there. They were good for me for ten years. It’s a sad day. They did give me the opportunity to do one last show. I don’t want you to think they showed me the door. That’s on me, not on them, but I thought it was best to go this way for now.”

Fox News never explained Mr. Bongino’s departure.

Carlson’s program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has long been one of Fox’s top rated programs.

CBS reported the unceremonious dumping:

Fox News is parting ways with conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson, one of the network’s most popular prime-time anchors.

The network announced the stunning news in a statement Monday morning, days after parent company Fox Corp. agreed to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems to avert a high-stakes defamation trial.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the company said in the news release. “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st.”

Fox News did not specify why Carlson is leaving the network, and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email from NBC News.

Carlson’s program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” remained one of the most watched cable news shows, outpacing rivals at MSNBC and CNN.

In the lead-up to the Dominion trial, Carlson’s internal communications were released and showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump and acknowledging the falsity of his claims about the 2020 election.

Carlson, a longtime political commentator who worked for CNN and MSNBC before joining Fox News, emerged in recent years as one of the channel’s most-watched opinion hosts while also embracing far-right rhetoric and culture war issues.

