Reporter to Sue for Hale's Manifesto – Law Firms Backed Out

M Dowling
6

Journalist Glenn Greenwald is looking for a law firm to sue the FBI and the Nashville Police Department for access to the manifesto of Audrey Hale, the transgender shooter who killed six people at The Covenant School last month, including three children. Nashville law firms are backing out.

Greenwald tweeted that he had been in discussions with two law firms in the city, and then they backed out for unknown reasons.

“We’ve spoken with 2 major law firms in Nashville who said they’d send retainer letters to represent us suing FBI and the Nashville PD to obtain the manifesto of the Nashville shooter, only to back out at the last second,” he tweeted.

“The political pressures are intense,” Greenwald guessed. “We should see it.”

Audrey Hale was a transgender, angry about attending the Covenant religious school.

Nashville police chief John Drake confirmed that Hale identified “as transgender” shortly after the rampage and told reporters she left behind maps of the school and a “manifesto” indicating there may have been other targets.

We’ve been told it’s too “dangerous” to release to the public. Dangerous to whom?

The FBI said it’s a “danger to the public.” Right.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

When did all these “Manifestos” start popping up? Was it with the Unibomber? Now every sicko killer can have their “Manifesto”. Don’t release them. Throw it in the trash along with the killers.Don’t give them the notoriety they sought, publishing the rantings of a lunatic.It just leads to more copycat killers. I usually think Glenn Greenwald is on top of things but don’t agree with him here. Just my thoughts.

Biff
Biff
1 hour ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

The Nashville shooting was a staged event, like so many of them are. The killer’s shoes changed from Pumas to Vans (two different types of shoes) between his rampage and finding his dead body. Did he bring a spare pair of shoes with him? Also, we have on video a plastic bullet (or somet white plastic object) bouncing off the target as one of the responding police officers shoots the suspect. If there is a “manifesto,” it’s likely something created by the FBI.

Grampa
Grampa
48 minutes ago
Reply to  Biff

I saw about the shoes but not the plastic bullet…would love to see that one.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
43 minutes ago
Reply to  Biff

Prove it Biff.

TNR
TNR
1 minute ago
Reply to  Biff

She…

TNR
TNR
1 minute ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

When the government doesn’t want info released it’s because of two reasons…

  1. they we’re in on it.
  2. it doesn’t support “the message.”
