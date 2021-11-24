AOC, Maloney, Raskin Call for Lower Bail 1 Day After Waukesha Massacre

















New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a dangerous fool and a very far left one at that. Only one day after terrorist Darrell Brooks murdered six people, including a little boy, and injured 62, including many children in Waukesha, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for lower bail for accused criminals.

I guess criminals count and innocent parade-goers are the necessary collateral damage to protect them.

Brooks is a career criminal who was released on low bail for two violent crimes this year. The most recent was earlier this month for hitting his baby’s mother and then running over her with the same car he used to mow down 67 white people at a Christmas parade. Brooks’ social media posts paint a portrait of an angry, hateful man who was anti-police, anti-Semitic, and pro-Black supremacy.

Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, argued with AOC that bail needs to be lowered.

What is wrong with these people?

“We have grave concerns that excessive bail amounts are leading to unnecessary pretrial detention and contributing to a humanitarian crisis in New York City’s jail system, particularly on Rikers Island. Fourteen people have died this year in the custody of New York City Department of Correction,” the group said.

“Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in an environment plagued by persistent overcrowding and mounting violence as they await trial is not acceptable and risks violating the federal civil rights of these individuals. If these conditions are not addressed, federal intervention may be necessary to protect detainees from additional harm,” they said.

“There are currently over 5,400 people in custody in New York City’s jails—an increase from the 3,809 people in detention in April 2020—largely due to the growth in the number of pretrial detainees. More than three-quarters of individuals in custody have not been convicted of any crime and are confined in unsafe conditions simply because they cannot afford cash bail,” the three representatives said.

“On September 27, 2021, Chairwoman Maloney, Chairman Raskin, and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Department of Corrections Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi, detailing concerns about the collapse of basic jail operations on Rikers Island and urging the officials to address the overcrowding and inhumane conditions by releasing low-level offenders into supervised programs,” they said.

Does it surprise you that these people are heartless, without compassion, and pro-felon? This is their voting base.

Related















