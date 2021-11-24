Russia & OPEC to Crush Biden’s Dumb Effort to Lower Prices

















The mainstream media praised Joe Biden up and down for releasing oil from the strategic reserves that Donald Trump had purchased at a very low price.

Somehow, they thought this meaningless effort would lower gas prices. The press, who said Biden couldn’t control gas prices despite him causing the price increases, then praised him for lowering gas prices.

Only it won’t happen because Russia and OPEC, who he blamed for the problems he caused, will cancel production increases to offset any advantage to releasing the reserves.

As if that isn’t enough, the law requires refilling the strategic oil reserves and he will have to do it with far more expensive oil.

We have the stupidest leaders in the world, literally. Biden and his cabal are so incredibly dumb, it defies all reason how they got to run the country.

JUST IN – Saudi Arabia, Russia consider pausing planned oil production increases after the U.S. and others release crude to push prices lower (WSJ) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 24, 2021

