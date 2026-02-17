Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home AOC on US Troops to Taiwan: “Um, A, Uh, Uhhh, Eh” &...

AOC on US Troops to Taiwan: “Um, A, Uh, Uhhh, Eh” & That Was the Best Part of the Answer

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made fools of the United States in Munich this past week. For some reason, possibly to give her foreign affairs credits, she was sent to Munich. She wants to run for president. The only thing she managed to verbalize was support for communism.

She couldn’t answer a simple question.

She mocked Secretary Rubio for saying something that is true. He said cowboys came from Spain, which they did.

AOC received wild applause for saying Venezuela was south of the equator, as Sentinel reported earlier. She represents the intelligentsia of the Marxist movement.

Previous articleIllinois Gov. Pritzker’s Cousin Resigns as Hyatt CEO Over His Epstein Past
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x