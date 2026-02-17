AOC on US Troops to Taiwan: “Um, A, Uh, Uhhh, Eh” & That Was the Best Part of the Answer

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made fools of the United States in Munich this past week. For some reason, possibly to give her foreign affairs credits, she was sent to Munich. She wants to run for president. The only thing she managed to verbalize was support for communism.

She couldn’t answer a simple question.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Rep. AOC just SELF-DESTRUCTED while trying to represent America in Germany "Should the US commit troops to defend Taiwan?" AOC: "Um, you know, I think that, uhh, eh, this is such a, uh, you know, I th-I think that this is a, umm, this is of course a, uh, a very… pic.twitter.com/VfT98vKhZY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

She mocked Secretary Rubio for saying something that is true. He said cowboys came from Spain, which they did.

AOC mocks Marco Rubio for saying cowboys can be traced back to Spain. Fun immutable fact: cowboys can be traced back to Spain. pic.twitter.com/WvQXGVI2mr — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) February 16, 2026

AOC received wild applause for saying Venezuela was south of the equator, as Sentinel reported earlier. She represents the intelligentsia of the Marxist movement.