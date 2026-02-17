You Won’t Believe What the UK Considers “Terrorist Ideology”

The UK government declared that it is a terrorist ideology to believe “Western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration by certain ethnic and cultural groups.”

This appears to be a way to silence people, since they are classifying a real threat as terrorism. Mass migration by people with unlike values who don’t integrate is a threat to civilization. That is just a fact.

The leftists keep lying about this threat to silence anyone who disagrees.

How else can you possibly look at it? The left has poured in people who literally hate the West and our Jewish and Christian majority. Some people are not integrating and are saying that they will take over. Some have a history of consuming the populations of other cultures.

It’s hard to believe the Brits have sunk so low. It’s not the people; it’s the leadership. They have Labour leaders who are globalists, another variation of Marxism, or, some say, feudalism.

I hope the British people can save themselves. The US is in the same position, and I hope we can save ourselves.