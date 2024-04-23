AOC Praises the Peaceful Pro-Hamas College Get Togethers

AOC came out as pro-Hamas today. This comes as no surprise. Democrats actively supported Antifa and Black Lives Matter — anti-American communist anarchists by their own admission. Democrats gaslighted us and told us they were heroes, but Antifa and Black Lives members told the truth about who they are.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was next to Joe Biden when she said the following:

“It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping this country today, as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful student-led protests on campuses like Columbia, Yale, Berkeley, and many others.”

Peaceful??? Bullying, harassing, and threatening are now peaceful. AOC is trying to gaslight us.

It’s official: Joe Biden and AOC are pro-Hamas. Bernie was there as well.

eAOC, speaking alongside Joe Biden at Climate Corps event, endorses the pro-Hamas takeover of college campuses: “It is especially important that we remember the power of young people shaping this country today, as we once again witness the leadership of those peaceful student… pic.twitter.com/i1hJFCrFJp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 22, 2024

So nice of AOC to volunteer at a nursing home in her spare time pic.twitter.com/hviTdorex0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2024

Remember this mostly peaceful protest:

